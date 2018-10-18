PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland company is recalling wrap and salad products which may contain a corn ingredient contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The products were shipped to stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods is recalling the following products:

7-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “MARY’S HARVEST Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” and use-by dates from 10/15/18 through 10/23/18.

11-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOSE’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” and best-by dates from 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

The products have the numbers “P-39928” or “40310-M” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Anyone with any of the products should throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.

On Monday, the company received a notification that the corn used in their wraps and salads were recalled by the supplier due to potential contamination with listeria and salmonella.

There have been no confirmed illnesses in connection with the recalled products, the USDA said.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. Learn more about salmonella

Listeria symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea. Learn more about listeria

