BOISE - Bring the whole family to Galactic Day at Zoo Boise on Saturday, June 9 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

There will be Star Wars themed enrichments for the animals and photo-ops with Star Wars characters with the 501st Legion and Takodana Base: Rebel Legion.

Other fun activities include:

  • Star Wars themed comedy performances and entertainment
  • Opportunities to explore and learn about animal superpowers
  • Movie themed exhibit walk
  • Temporary tattoos and face painting
  • Q&A with actors from movies and TV
  • KTVB’s wheel of prizes

Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero, princess, or Galactic character!

The fun will be strong with this one!

