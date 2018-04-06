BOISE - Bring the whole family to Galactic Day at Zoo Boise on Saturday, June 9 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
There will be Star Wars themed enrichments for the animals and photo-ops with Star Wars characters with the 501st Legion and Takodana Base: Rebel Legion.
Other fun activities include:
- Star Wars themed comedy performances and entertainment
- Opportunities to explore and learn about animal superpowers
- Movie themed exhibit walk
- Temporary tattoos and face painting
- Q&A with actors from movies and TV
- KTVB’s wheel of prizes
Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero, princess, or Galactic character!
The fun will be strong with this one!
For more information click HERE.
© 2018 KTVB