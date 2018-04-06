BOISE - Bring the whole family to Galactic Day at Zoo Boise on Saturday, June 9 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

There will be Star Wars themed enrichments for the animals and photo-ops with Star Wars characters with the 501st Legion and Takodana Base: Rebel Legion.

Other fun activities include:

Star Wars themed comedy performances and entertainment

Opportunities to explore and learn about animal superpowers

Movie themed exhibit walk

Temporary tattoos and face painting

Q&A with actors from movies and TV

KTVB’s wheel of prizes

Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero, princess, or Galactic character!

The fun will be strong with this one!

For more information click HERE.



