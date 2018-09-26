BOISE – The 33rd annual Rake Up Boise will take place Saturday, November 10. Volunteers will rake the leaves of over 700 senior citizens and disabled persons.

Homeowner Applicants:

If you are a senior or disabled person living in Ada County and need a little help raking your leaves, sign up for Rake Up Boise. The deadline to sign up is October 19. For sign-up information, click here.

Volunteer Teams:

Want to grab a rake, join your friends, and help someone in need? Then sign up for NeighborWorks 33rd annual Rake Up Boise. The registration deadline for volunteers is October 19. Form a team and sign up today for Rake Up Boise. For volunteer information, click here.

Buy A Bundle:

You can help a neighbor in need, spruce up our community, and have a chance to win some valuable prizes. Simply buy a bundle of leaf bags for NeighborWorks Boise’s Rake Up Boise. Each bundle you buy helps clear the leaves for someone who need help and gets you one raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three great prizes.

For more information on Rake Up Boise and other services NeighborWorks offers, click here.

