BOISE—The 22nd annual Stuff the Bus toy drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 1 outside the seven Fred Meyer stores in the Treasure Valley.

The goal of Stuff the Bus is to collect toys for families in need in the Treasure Valley during the holiday season. Here’s how it works: ValleyRide buses will be parked outside the seven Fred Meyer stores in the Treasure Valley from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 1. The public is asked to bring new, unwrapped toys (or gift cards) to the event. The Salvation Army will distribute the items to families in need throughout the community in time for Christmas.

Over the years, more than 100,000 toys have been donated and distributed.

FRED MEYER LOCATIONS:

50 2nd St S, Nampa, ID

1400 W Chinden Blvd, Meridian

1850 E Fairview Ave, Meridian

10751 W Overland Rd, Boise

5230 W Franklin Rd, Boise

3527 S Federal Way, Boise

5425 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City

