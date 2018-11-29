BOISE - Join KTVB on Saturday, December 8 for 7Cares Idaho Shares. Cash and food donations will be accepted to help ten local charities provide much-needed resources to those in need in our communities.

The need is great, and KTVB wants to help build a stronger community safety net for basic human needs as well as foster a community spirit of neighbor helping neighbor.

Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 9 at 29 Albertsons locations, eight Fred Meyer stores, and the Albertsons Stadium parking lot at Boise State University.

A phone bank will also be open during that time. Call (208) 321-5888 or toll free (833) 667-7277 to donate.

This year we will also have a phone bank open during the week leading up to 7Cares Idaho Shares. The phone bank will be available Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. It will also be open on Friday during Today's Morning News, the News at Noon, the News at 4, the News at 5, and the News at 6.

Rick & Carly from WOW 104.3
Rocky Mountain baseball
Eagle High School softball
Title One
St. Lukes
Optum
Idaho Power
Idaho Central Credit Union
Hayden Homes
Gardner Company
Eagle Physical Therapy
CapEd
Bronco Motors
Bronco Motors
Albertsons
Capital Boys Basketball
Hayden Homes
Title One
St. Lukes
Capital boys basketball
Donations will benefit the following charities:

  • Idaho Food Bank
  • River of Life Homeless Shelter
  • Salvation Army of Ada County
  • City Light Home for Women & Children
  • Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa
  • Valley Women and Children’s Shelter of Nampa
  • Salvation Army of Caldwell
  • Salvation Army of Nampa
  • Jubilee House of Twin Falls
  • Salvation Army of Twin Falls

Learn more about these deserving charities

Here are the 38 locations where you can drop off donations:

Location Map

Boise

  • Albertsons Stadium parking lot - 1400 Bronco Lane
  • Albertsons - 1650 W. State St.
  • Albertsons - 1219 Broadway Ave.
  • Albertsons - 1520 N. Cole Rd.
  • Albertsons - 7100 W. State St.
  • Albertsons - 10500 Overland Rd.
  • Albertsons - 10700 Ustick Rd.
  • Albertsons - 5100 Overland Rd.
  • Albertsons - 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
  • Albertsons - 4700 North Eagle Rd.
  • Albertsons - 6560 S Federal Way
  • Albertsons - 3614 W. State St.
  • Albertsons - 1653 S. Vista Ave.
  • Albertsons - 10565 W. Lake Hazel Rd.
  • Fred Meyer - 10751 W. Overland Rd.
  • Fred Meyer - 3527 S. Federal Way
  • Fred Meyer - 5230 W. Franklin St.

Caldwell

  • Albertsons - 2500 Blaine St.
  • Albertsons - 415 Cleveland Blvd.

Eagle

  • Albertsons - 250 S. Eagle Rd.

Emmett

  • Albertsons - 640 Highway 16

Garden City

  • Fred Meyer - 5425 W. Chinden Blvd.

Hailey

  • Albertsons - 911 Main Street North

Homedale

  • Albertsons - 20 E. Wyoming Ave.

Kuna

  • Albertsons - 700 E. Avalon St.

McCall

  • Albertsons - 132 E. Lake St.

Meridian

  • Albertsons - 3301 W. Cherry Lane
  • Albertsons - 20 E. Fairview
  • Fred Meyer - 1400 W. Chinden Blvd.
  • Fred Meyer - 1850 E. Fairview Ave.

Mountain Home

  • Albertsons - 528 N. Main St.

Nampa

  • Albertsons - 2400 12th Avenue Rd.
  • Albertsons - 715-12th Avenue South
  • Fred Meyer - 50 2nd St. S.

Ontario

  • Albertsons - 1410 West Park Plaza

Payette

  • Albertsons - 405 South 8th

Twin Falls

  • Fred Meyer - 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
  • Albertsons - 1221 Addison Ave.

KTVB will broadcast live from several of the locations in Boise and Twin Falls from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 8. Be sure to tune in and watch the generosity of our community. It’s heartwarming to see children donate the contents of their piggy banks as well as the generosity shown from businesses who hold employee food drives or make significant donations on behalf of their companies.

Last year’s 7Cares Idaho Shares collected enough cash and food to provide over 1 million meals.

Spirit of giving shines on 7Cares Idaho Shares day
7Cares Idaho Shares

KTVB is proud to partner with local businesses that are stepping up in a big way.

Companies that Care:

  • Agri Beef
  • Albertsons
  • Chobani
  • Corwin Ford
  • Norco
  • Optum Idaho​​​​​​​
  • Petso Financial
  • Treasure Valley Ford Stores​​​​​​​
  • Valleywide Cooperative​​​​​​​
  • Winco
