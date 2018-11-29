BOISE - Join KTVB on Saturday, December 8 for 7Cares Idaho Shares. Cash and food donations will be accepted to help ten local charities provide much-needed resources to those in need in our communities.

The need is great, and KTVB wants to help build a stronger community safety net for basic human needs as well as foster a community spirit of neighbor helping neighbor.

Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 9 at 29 Albertsons locations, eight Fred Meyer stores, and the Albertsons Stadium parking lot at Boise State University.

A phone bank will also be open during that time. Call (208) 321-5888 or toll free (833) 667-7277 to donate.

This year we will also have a phone bank open during the week leading up to 7Cares Idaho Shares. The phone bank will be available Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. It will also be open on Friday during Today's Morning News, the News at Noon, the News at 4, the News at 5, and the News at 6.

Donations will benefit the following charities:

Idaho Food Bank

River of Life Homeless Shelter

Salvation Army of Ada County

City Light Home for Women & Children

Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa

Valley Women and Children’s Shelter of Nampa

Salvation Army of Caldwell

Salvation Army of Nampa

Jubilee House of Twin Falls

Salvation Army of Twin Falls

Learn more about these deserving charities

Here are the 38 locations where you can drop off donations:

Location Map

Boise

Albertsons Stadium parking lot - 1400 Bronco Lane

Albertsons - 1650 W. State St.

Albertsons - 1219 Broadway Ave.

Albertsons - 1520 N. Cole Rd.

Albertsons - 7100 W. State St.

Albertsons - 10500 Overland Rd.

Albertsons - 10700 Ustick Rd.

Albertsons - 5100 Overland Rd.

Albertsons - 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

Albertsons - 4700 North Eagle Rd.

Albertsons - 6560 S Federal Way

Albertsons - 3614 W. State St.

Albertsons - 1653 S. Vista Ave.

Albertsons - 10565 W. Lake Hazel Rd.

Fred Meyer - 10751 W. Overland Rd.

Fred Meyer - 3527 S. Federal Way

Fred Meyer - 5230 W. Franklin St.

Caldwell

Albertsons - 2500 Blaine St.

Albertsons - 415 Cleveland Blvd.

Eagle

Albertsons - 250 S. Eagle Rd.

Emmett

Albertsons - 640 Highway 16

Garden City

Fred Meyer - 5425 W. Chinden Blvd.

Hailey

Albertsons - 911 Main Street North

Homedale

Albertsons - 20 E. Wyoming Ave.

Kuna

Albertsons - 700 E. Avalon St.

McCall

Albertsons - 132 E. Lake St.

Meridian

Albertsons - 3301 W. Cherry Lane

Albertsons - 20 E. Fairview

Fred Meyer - 1400 W. Chinden Blvd.

Fred Meyer - 1850 E. Fairview Ave.

Mountain Home

Albertsons - 528 N. Main St.

Nampa

Albertsons - 2400 12th Avenue Rd.

Albertsons - 715-12th Avenue South

Fred Meyer - 50 2nd St. S.

Ontario

Albertsons - 1410 West Park Plaza

Payette

Albertsons - 405 South 8th

Twin Falls

Fred Meyer - 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.

Albertsons - 1221 Addison Ave.

KTVB will broadcast live from several of the locations in Boise and Twin Falls from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 8. Be sure to tune in and watch the generosity of our community. It’s heartwarming to see children donate the contents of their piggy banks as well as the generosity shown from businesses who hold employee food drives or make significant donations on behalf of their companies.

Last year’s 7Cares Idaho Shares collected enough cash and food to provide over 1 million meals.

KTVB is proud to partner with local businesses that are stepping up in a big way.

Companies that Care:

Agri Beef

Albertsons

Chobani

Corwin Ford

Norco

Optum Idaho​​​​​​​

Petso Financial

Treasure Valley Ford Stores​​​​​​​

Valleywide Cooperative​​​​​​​

Winco

