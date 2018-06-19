MERIDIAN - The Great Dolphin Dunk will take place at Roaring Springs on Sunday, August 12 at noon. This year’s fundraising goal is to raise $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide essential support to over 4,000 kids, including academic support, healthy meals, and a safe place to go after school and in the summer.

To help the Boys & Girls Club reach their goal, you can adopt a dolphin for just $3. If your dolphin crosses the finish line first during the Great Dolphin Dunk, you win four Roaring Springs 2018/19 season passes. Second place prize is pizza for one year from Idaho Pizza Company, third place receives $500 cash from Bent Nail Inspections and fourth place wins $500 in cash donated by DL Evans Bank. Dolphins can be purchased at Roaring Springs, online at AdaClubs.org, or from a club kid.

For more information about the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County or to adopt a dolphin, Click Here!

