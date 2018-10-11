BOISE - The 2018 Boise Holiday Parade presented by Bronco Motors will present “Christmas in Our Town” on Saturday, November 17. The parade kicks off at 9:45 AM at the corner of Jefferson St. and 10th St.

The Grand Marshal of the parade is Mayor Dave Bieter.

Volunteers will walk the streets of the parade to collect children’s toys which will be distributed to those in need through The Salvation Army.

KTVB will broadcast the parade live on November 17 at 10:00 AM on channel 7.1 and will rebroadcast the parade on 24/7 (KTVB 7.2) multiple times.

KTVB 7.1

Sat., 11/17 10:00 AM (LIVE)

KTVB 7.2

Sat., 11/17 2:00 PM

Sat., 11/17 7:30 PM

Sun., 11/18 12:00 PM

Sat., 11/24 7:30 PM

Sun., 11/25 12:00 PM

