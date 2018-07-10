BOISE — Hundreds of people turned out in Julia Davis Park Sunday afternoon to participate in an annual walk/run that aims to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The ninth annual SueB Memorial Walk/Run raised money for the Women's and Children's Alliance Endowment Fund, which helps provide services to victims fleeing domestic violence and sexual assault.

The event takes place in Boise each October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It was named in honor of the late Sue Newby, a victim of domestic violence who died 10 years ago.

"It is an awesome awareness-raising event, and that is actually one of the things that Sue's sister, Marge, who comes every year for this event, that's one of the things that she's most passionate about," said WCA director Beatrice Black. "If this event can raise awareness and encourage one person to call and potentially get out of what could become a lethal situation, then she feels like the effort is well worth it."

Black expects Sunday's event to raise more than $20,000. Since the event started in 2009, it has raised more than $127,000.

The Ada County Paramedics Employee Association partnered with the WCA to make the run/walk a reality.

