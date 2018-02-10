BOISE - The 7Cares Coat Drive for children and teenagers is underway and you can help by donating a new or gently used coat. KTVB, Fred Meyer, CapEd Credit Union, Clothesline Cleaners, One Hour Martinizing and Vogue Cleaners are teaming up to encourage the public to donate coats. All donated coats will be distributed to needy children and teens through The Salvation Army.

Donations can be dropped off at any Fred Meyer store or CapEd Credit Union in the Treasure Valley or Twin Falls now through October 27.

In addition to coat donations, cash donations will be accepted at any CapEd Credit Union in the Treasure Valley and Twin Falls. All donated cash will be given to The Salvation Army to purchase coats for children and teenagers.

