MERIDIAN - One lucky winner is now the proud owner of a beautiful new home in Meridian worth nearly a half-million dollars.

Aaron Moore, of Caldwell, won the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home during a live drawing Sunday evening on Idaho's Newschannel 7.

The Dream Home is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2,500 square ft. house, with an estimated value of $460,000. It's located in the Vicenza at BridgeTower West subdivision in Meridian, and features an open great room with indoor/outdoor fireplace leading to covered patio; a stunning music room with floor-to-ceiling library; and a spacious 3-car garage with epoxy flooring.

KTVB is a proud sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway which benefits the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, one of the world's premier pediatric cancer research centers.

All 9,777 tickets for the 13th annual giveaway sold out in record time - almost seven weeks before the drawing - and raising nearly $1 million for St. Jude.

Berkeley Building Company once again generously donated time and materials to construct the home.

The Dream Home was the grand prize, but it wasn't the only prize.

Here is a full list of the prizes (and winners):

2018 St. Jude Dream Home (valued at $460,000) - WINNER: Aaron Moore, Caldwell

Early Bird Prize: $10,000 VISA gift card - WINNER: Jason Williams, Nampa

Open House Prize: $10,000 shopping spree at Mor Furniture for Less - WINNER: Brandon Payne, Boise

Bonus Prize: $2,500 gift card from Albertsons - WINNER: Virginia Meiners, Boise

Tickets on Sale Prize: Four Boise State club seat tickets for a 2018 football game - WINNER: Robert Lyons, McCall

OTHER PRIZES:

$1,000 VISA gift card from All My Sons Moving & Storage - WINNER: Janie Byron, Meridian

Articulating kitchen faucet from Brizo - WINNER: Victoria Purdy, Boise

$700 in Lucky Perk Coffee gift cards and $300 in TCBY gift cards - WINNER: Amber Irvine, Meridian

Couples ski package, including lift tickets, rentals and weekend stay, courtesy of Bogus Basin & Hilton Garden Inn Boise/Eagle - WINNER: Dennis Colson, Meridian

McCall Getaway Weekend Package including a two-night stay at Nature’s Charm Cabin, dinner and bike/kayak rentals - WINNER: Diana Fairchild, Garden City

Renu MediSpa basket and $500 gift card for spa services, courtesy of Randy Funk Home Inspections - WINNER: Don Telford, Boise

