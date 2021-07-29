Community searches for Fruitland boy still missing after two days

Around 100 people were back out Thursday searching for Michael Vaughan. It was a big community effort. The family said they are thankful for all the support.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — A massive community effort is still underway to find a missing 5-year-old boy in Fruitland. Michael Vaughan disappeared on Tuesday night.

He lives near Southwest 9th Street and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland.

Michael has blond hair, blue eyes, and is about 3-foot-7. He goes by the nickname "Monkey."

He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt and dark blue briefs.

Since Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies and the community have been searching around the clock for him.

Thursday was the second full day and the community come out in a big way to assist in the search.

People from all over Payette County, eastern Oregon and Boise were out searching Thursday. It was an incredible effort to see.

Officials said by the end of the day they’ll have every inch of the city covered.

The search started up again Thursday morning as people gathered at Fruitland High School.

“So we need to be careful how we conduct our searches today. These are citizens in our area who trust me, these are people who have emotional ties to this thing as well," Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said.

Tonalea Atnip was among the volunteers. “My kids are all grown and I can't even imagine the feeling of not knowing where your child is, it’s heartbreaking," she said.

Tasha Brown doesn’t know Michael, but she, along with about a hundred others have also been handing out fliers, searching the city looking for the 5-year-old.

"The first night right after we got the Code RED from Payette County, me and two of our friends came out and we walked eight-and-a-half miles until 3 a.m. searching," Brown said.

Huff said they thought it was important to organize Thursday’s search and expand it into the city.

"It’s pretty incredible to know you’ve got a community and that much support when we need it, but it’s also a big challenge for us have to coordinate the efforts, where this isn’t something that happened in the city of Fruitland very often," Huff said.

Some businesses like Idaho Pizza Company even closed on Thursday afternoon to join the search.

"He’s an amazing little boy, your typical little 5-year-old, very curious, inquisitive, a fun loving dude," Jen Smith Newman said.

She just saw Michael on Monday night. She's a neighbor with he and his family.

She said Michael’s grandfather asked her to share this statement:

"He wants the community to know that they are so very grateful for everybody coming out and mining these streets and looking for Monkey. The show from this community has been so amazing, there’s so much gratitude and thankfulness from the family and they wanted it to be known."

All this as the family is still waiting hoping for answers as to what happened to their little boy.

Huff said they are thankful to the community and the support. This is an ongoing investigation, so he couldn’t talk about specific details about this case. But he added another search is scheduled for Friday.

