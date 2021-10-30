Community efforts to locate missing Fruitland boy continue

Michael Vaughan of Fruitland was reported missing three months ago.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The community of Fruitland continues to work together to locate the missing five-year-old boy, Michael Vaughan.

Michael was reported missing on July 27, 2021. For the past three months, Fruitland Police, state law enforcement officials and the community have tirelessly searched for him.

Community members plan to host a paint day to create more posters and billboards with Michael's picture to spread the word about his disappearance. Organizer Monique Sprong Petersen said they are in need of supplies to do so.

"I know most people couldn't imagine what this family is going through. It's been so devastating beyond words," Sprong Petersen wrote through messages. "These billboards are to be a reminder to keep looking everywhere for him."

Organizers are looking for:

Three gallons of light-colored, high gloss exterior paint

One gallon of bright red, high gloss exterior paint

One gallon of jet black, high gloss exterior paint

10 pieces of 4'X8' plywood

15 pcs 2'x4' lumber (to make the billboards freestanding)

Three wooden yardsticks

Different sizes of paint brushes, rollers, pans and small cups,

Paper towels

Water

10 large (24" X 26") laminated pictures of Michael Vaughan

Sawhorses

Those interested in donating supplies can do so at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Bancroft Park in Payette.

Per the last update by the Fruitland Police Department on Oct. 22, the agency, Idaho State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are continuing with the search and investigating every tip that comes in. At last check, the total number of tips they've received through the tip lines is 530.

Fruitland PD needs the public’s assistance with the identification of the driver of a 2016-2020 model year, white Honda Pilot that was seen leaving the area on SW 8th St. around 6:47 p.m on July 27.

They are also looking to identify an adult male with dark hair, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts seen walking off of SW 8th St., around the park area and the splash pad, towards the lower drainage behind the neighborhoods around that same time.

Michael has blonde hair, blue eyes, is about 3 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt and dark blue briefs. He also responds to the nickname "Monkey."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006, extension 0 or contact the department through their tipline at findmichael@fruitland.org.

