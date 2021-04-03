Community rallies to help youth baseball league replace vandalized concession stand, storage shed

Vallivue Youth Baseball posted several photos of the extensive damage to two buildings on Twitter Tuesday.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A local youth baseball club says their storage shed and concession stand has been vandalized.

“Everything was just in shambles. Parts of the door were broken off. The window was broken off and laying on the ground. Cups, soda, stuff was thrown everywhere," said Blaine Bowers, co-president of Vallivue Youth Baseball.



Vallivue Youth Baseball posted numerous photos of the damage to Twitter on Tuesday. They say it caused several thousand dollars in damage - money the small nonprofit doesn't have.

“I think everyone was really excited and just ready to get back out on the diamond – to be able to do what we’ve done with some sort of normalcy," said Mike Safford, a parent and Vallivue Youth Baseball board member. "Now that our concession area is basically going to have to be rebuilt, that makes it tough.”

KTVB received word Wednesday that Second Chance Construction is building a new concession stand and Lowe's is donating a new utility shed. Other companies are also chipping in like Dicks, Mai Tai and Amalgamated Sugar.

League organizers say they are grateful for the overwhelming response from local businesses and community members, who have raked together over $5,000 in donations.

Despite the damage, Vallivue Youth Baseball will still hold tryouts on Saturday, March 6 at 10 a.m. at the fields behind Central Canyon Elementary School.

"We’re gonna play on," said Bowers. "We’re gonna have assessments, we’re gonna work on our schedule, and in the meantime we’re gonna work on repairing the building. We want everything to be as normal as it can for the parents and especially for the kids.”