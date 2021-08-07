Community members paint murals to dress up Mountain Home

Local art teacher Brenda Raub started Community Canvas and says it has really taken off. She wanted to showcase the many talented people in the community.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home is getting a whole new look!

Members of the community have come together to paint dozens of murals around town.

Local art teacher Brenda Raub started Community Canvas and it has really taken off.

Raub says she wanted to showcase the amazing talents they have in town.

"We have had ages 3 to 80 painting in Community Canvas! We have Air Force personnel, students, the retired, waitresses, widows, business owners, McDonald's workers, etc." Raub said.

She said her favorite part of this special project is it's all about the diversity in Mountain Home.

"We had an artist that dedicated his mural to a fallen fellow soldier and he believes painting in Community Canvas helped save his own life. There are murals dedicated to the military, past community members, suicide prevention, memorials and stories about our history,” she said.