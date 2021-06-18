City of Boise's 19th Amendment centennial programs win award for community engagement

The Association of Idaho Cities honored the series of events and programs that took place through 2020 to highlight Idahoans who've worked for women's right to vote.

The City of Boise's year-long series of programs and events marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment has been recognized with an award from the Association of Idaho Cities.

Boise received the City Achievement Award for Community Engagement Thursday at the AIC's annual awards banquet.

The award recognizes the Boise City Department of Arts & History for "So We Did: Celebrating Women's Suffrage at 100."

That campaign celebrated Boiseans who mobilized and empowered women to advocate for the right to vote and, the Boise mayor's office says, expanded the conversation to include underrepresented groups.

"I'm proud of the work they're doing not only to make our city a more beautiful and culturally rich place, but also shine a light on stories often omitted from standard historical research, while engaging residents in the process," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said.

Through 2020, "So We Did" presented in-person and virtual opportunities for the people of Boise. Some of the highlights were an exhibit at Boise City Hall; brief historical accounts about the history of women's suffrage from the viewpoints of Indigenous women, Latina women, Chinese women, and women of color; a book publication; a short film; web resources and a social media campaign; and "Suffrage Quilt," by Stephanie Inman, a commissioned public artwork that tells the story of Boise's suffrage history with symbols and patterns, and hangs on the side of City Hall.

Also on Thursday, the Association of Idaho Cities honored the City of Meridian with an achievement award for public safety, for the city's Heart Safe Campaign.

