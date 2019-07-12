BOISE, Idaho — Whittier Elementary School celebrated the completion of its new community center Friday.

The community center is meant to help address educational needs for students and families.

It includes classroom spaces and a gymnasium.



"You really can't get more accessible than having a free after-school program inside of a school once the school day is out and that's really what we provide in our community centers," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "This is our ninth school-based community center in the Boise School District."

Altogether, Holloway says the nine centers see anywhere from 700 to 800 students a day.

A Boise School District bond passed by voters in 2017 helped pay for this newest center.