College students win Ann Morrison Park entryway design competition

Each of the top picks were designed by University of Idaho students.

BOISE, Idaho — Ann Morrison Park will be getting a new entryway.

And we're now getting a look at what it could look like.

These options were narrowed down after a design competition.

Two University of Idaho students got first place in that competition.

Another Idaho graduate received second and a fourth U of I student received third place.

Each of the students received a cash prize.

The design submissions were reviewed by several people, including design professionals, project donors and members of the Harry Morrison Foundation board.

The designs will be reviewed later this month, where the board will decide which one they'll move forward with.

