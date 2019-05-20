Eric Tautfest sent us this photo of a "cold air funnel" near Cinder Butte Summit Road and Cinder Butter Road outside of Mountain Home.

Typically, a cold air funnel won't touch down - which is why it's not a tornado - but on a rare occasion these can become weak, EF-0 tornadoes.

Meteorologist Korri Anderson with the National Weather Service in Boise says they don't get many reports for funnel clouds, or cold air funnels. The NWS records show just 13 reports in southwest Idaho since 2006.

It looks like Eric was in the right place at the right time to get this shot.

RELATED: The wet weather continues with showers on and off all week and cooler the normal temperatures