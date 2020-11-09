Fire that destroyed Coeur d'Alene duplex, injured one person ruled arson

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Arson tip line has been activated for the fire that left four people without a home and sent one person to the hospital with burns.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A fire that destroyed a duplex and sent one person to the hospital was intentionally set, the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department said on Wednesday.

The fire began at the duplex on 15th Street and Stiner Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 11. Crews quickly knocked down the fire, but the duplex was a total loss and a neighbor's home suffered minor damage.

Four people were left without a home and one person was sent to the hospital with first-and-second-degree burns, according to the fire department. Firefighters were able to save two family cats from the blaze.

After public and private investigators examined the scene, the cause was determined to be arson, the fire department said.

Video posted to Facebook by the fire department on Sept. 11 shows the duplex and a car outside of it engulfed in flames.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Arson tip line has been activated for the duplex fire. A $5,000 award fund is also in place.

Anyone who has information about the fire or anyone involved is asked to reach out to the tip line, or the Coeur d’Alene Police or Fire Departments.

Those numbers are as follows:

Tip line: 1-877-75-ARSON

CDA Fire Department: 208-769-2245

CDA Police Department: 208-769-2320