Coeur d'Alene plans Fourth of July parade, fireworks

It will also feature a family festival at City Park on Saturday, July 3, with food and entertainment as it spreads the fun over two days.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ladies and gentlemen, start your sparklers. A Fourth of July parade and fireworks display is planned in Coeur d’Alene this year, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Derrell Hartwick, president and CEO of the Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber of Commerce, said Friday that the chamber’s board has decided to go ahead with the Independence Day celebration in the Lake City.

“We’ll be back to the traditional parade and fireworks,” he said.

It will also feature a family festival at City Park on Saturday, July 3, with food and entertainment as it spreads the fun over two days.

Hartwick said that after having to cancel last year’s July 4 parade and fireworks due to health concerns with the coronavirus, the chamber wanted to bring it back in 2021.

He said it will boost the economy, raise morale and unite the region. Businesses are looking forward to welcoming holiday guests in their shops.

The parade will begin at its usual time of 11 a.m. while the fireworks over Lake Coeur d’Alene will begin after dusk.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision at all,” Hartwick said. “We want to have this for our community.”

Spirit Lake, which held its Fourth of July parade last year, is again pushing ahead with its holiday plans that include an 11 a.m. parade, old-fashioned celebration in City Park, and fireworks that night. Its events committee outlined plans at the March 9 City Council meeting.

Harrison is expected to have its Fourth of July fireworks display, too.

Hartwick said the chamber has met with the city and Panhandle Health District on their parade plans and will continue to meet with them as they iron out details and safety considerations for a celebration that draws thousands to town. The chamber will also be meeting with police and fire officials.

The number of new coronavirus cases has been steadily declining in North Idaho, the COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to under 5%, and the PHD board on Thursday lifted the mask mandate.

The chamber is raising money to cover the cost of the fireworks.

“The more donations we get, the better it will be,” Hartwick said.

Fourth of July parade applications are expected to be available soon on the chamber’s website.