A woman suffered a broken ankle and was rescued by helicopter near the top of Saddle Mountain on Friday, officials said.

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to rescue an injured hiker on Saddle Mountain in Oregon's Coast Range Friday afternoon.

Officials said a woman suffered a broken ankle near the top of Saddle Mountain, located east of Seaside. At 3,287 feet, it's the tallest mountain in Clatsop County, according to Oregon State Parks.

A search-and-rescue team from Hamlet, Ore., went to help her, but they determined it was too unsafe to reach her on foot.

The team notified the Coast Guard, which sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to hoist up the woman and fly her to a local hospital.

It took about an hour to retrieve the woman once the helicopter arrived at about 5:45 p.m.