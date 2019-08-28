BOISE, Idaho — High honors were given to local first responders and co-workers who saved a man's life.



It happened last month when Mark Eddwards says his heart failed at work.



His co-workers called 9-1-1, performed CPR, and even used a defibrilator until paramedics arrived.



Crews gave Eddwards several more shocks.



Shortly after, his breathing and pulse returned to normal, something that likely would not have happened without the quick actions of his co-workers.



“They're quick to tell you. Everybody that was trained and learned was helpful in part of it. People that actually didn't help me, directed paramedics where I was and helped get things ready that way,” said Eddwards.

The Boise Fire Department recognized those involved during a ceremony Tuesday.

First responders credit the success back to the employees CPR training.