CLUTCH: A safe space for LGBTQ+ youth

CLUTCH is a nonprofit in Nampa that provides a safe space for teens in the LGBTQ community.

NAMPA, Idaho — Pride month is a time dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community all over the country, including here in the Gem State.

CLUTCH’S secretary, Mindy Oldenkamp said, “It's a time to be excited and be proud of who we are and feel safe as a community as a whole."

Pride month gives an opportunity to provide safe spaces for adults and children who have struggled for decades to overcome barriers. Now a nonprofit in Nampa is helping provide a space for teens.

CLUTCH’s Communications commissioner, Louise Oldenkamp says, “Clutch is a youth organization in Nampa, Idaho. It's a LGBTQ-plus program in Nampa and we just wanted to start something here in Nampa for the youth so that they have a safe space to come be themselves, really."

CLUTCH serves people ages 14-20, and they hope each person who walks through their door knows they are welcome.

Louise says it’s important to have a safe space for those in the LGBTQ+ community in all of Idaho cities, especially in Nampa.

"In Nampa, really there are a lot of churches and it's really hard for kids outside of that to feel comfortable,” Louise said.

Having a safe place is top of mind for CLUTCH, but the nonprofit organization also provides food, fun, activities, and general supplies.

"One of the best things about clutch is its simplicity. We really have a space where kids come and be themselves and whatever that needs to look like. So, they know that there is no judgment and no expectations it's just them,” said Mindy.

CLUTCH is now accepting donations to help support the program.

"Right now, it's coming out of our pockets which we love these kids and we want to love on them, but it takes a community to do that,” Louise said.

CLUTCH started in March but has already impacted so many children in Nampa.

“That's by far the best rewarding element. We've had many of them tell us, they wish they can come more than once week,” Mindy said.

