George Stevens is back home in Idaho, recovering from injuries he suffered in the Jan. 27 fall.

MT HOOD, Ore. — The cousin of an Idaho man who was seriously injured after he fell into the Devils Kitchen fumarole on Mount Hood on Jan. 27, said despite suffering numerous injuries, her cousin has remained upbeat as he recovers back home in Idaho.

"He's still totally upbeat, just funny, you know, nice. He's awesome," said Nico Brasil, the cousin of George Stevens. "You wouldn't know at all that he's been going through this horribly traumatic thing that could have killed him easily. It's kind of incredible that it didn't, it's a miracle. He's got an incredible attitude. He's ready to be better already."

Stevens, 28, started for the summit in the later hours of the day on Jan. 27 with two friends. On their descent, they reached the steep Hogsback snow ridge where the surface was slick with ice, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office. Stevens tried to snowboard down from this ridge but lost his edge and slid out of control. He fell into an open fumarole a few hundred feet below.

Deputies responded along with more than 20 volunteer rescuers from the Hood River Crag Rats and Portland Mountain Rescue. They split up into two teams to climb up and rescue Stevens.