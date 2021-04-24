Idaho education group holds Civil War Living History event

For the last 20 years, the Idaho Civil War Volunteers have put on Civil War presentations for elementary schools in the area.

EAGLE, Idaho — Idahoans with a passion for history met at Eagle Island State Park on Saturday for the American Civil War Living History Event.

"During the Civil War, it was extremely well-documented. We can go back and get transcripts of the speeches that were written, newspapers that were written, and a lot of soldiers after the war wrote their memoirs," said Mike Carr, the civilian coordinator for the Idaho Civil War Volunteers, a non-profit education group.

For the last 20 years, the group has put on Civil War presentations for elementary schools in the area.

"It's a free event to educate the public and share their love of history," Carr said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was not able to perform as much as usual. With the eased-up restrictions, they decided to show people what life was like during the Civil War.

"We hope they benefit a lot. We try to dispel a lot of myths that are about the Civil War and show what it was like to live in camp, what they really ate and the toys the children played with and the activities that people did," Carr said. "In this day and age, we need to remember that a lot of soldiers fought and died for freedom in this country."

The group is holding another presentation on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eagle Island State Park.

