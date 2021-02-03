City seeks help naming new downtown Boise park

Boise is asking for submissions from the public for a new park being built at 11th and Bannock.

The park, which is currently under construction, will feature green space lined with tree as well as art, seating, a pedestrian alley, public restrooms, and bike storage.

The yet-unnamed park was funded by Boise, Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC) and Eleven Eleven West Jefferson, LLC. According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, several potential names have already been submitted, but the city wants to give the public another chance to weigh in before a name is picked.

"We are excited to see what the community is able to come up with and look forward to naming this unique community space," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "The area has an interesting history with residential, automotive and commercial uses – and this new park will create an increased connection to the outdoors in an urban setting."

Officials say they want the new park to become a site for community events, as well as a place for people who live, work or visit downtown Boise to take in some nature.

Anyone is encouraged to submit a potential name on Boise's website here. Name suggestions will be accepted through March 16.

Submissions can be in any language and should be culturally, historically, or environmentally significant, according to Parks and Rec. Names after a particular person, company or organization should not be submitted "unless it has significance to the site or other appropriate Boise connection."

The three-to-five finalists selected by a committee of stakeholders will be put to a public vote. The Boise City Council must approve the final name selection.

Construction on the park is expected to be fully finished in June.

