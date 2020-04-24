City of Trees announces initiative to plant 100,000 trees in Boise over next decade

Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg admits this is a "lofty goal" but is one that can be achieved.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Trees is about to get a whole lot greener.

As we celebrate Arbor Day, Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg announced Friday a new initiative to expand the city's tree canopy and promote climate resiliency.

The City of Trees Challenge, in partnership with the Treasure Valley Canopy Network, wants to plant 100,000 trees, one for every household in Boise, over the next decade.



"This is a lofty goal, but one that we can achieve with your help. I and City of Boise leadership know that trees can make a vital contribution as we work together toward a greener, more environmentally friendly future," said Clegg.

Additionally, the goal is to plant one sapling for every Boise resident in forests across the world. Goals will be met through community partnerships, sponsorship and neighborhood engagement.

During the past week, the city planted over 20 trees, and over the course of the next few months they will begin to establish a tree counting system to track data and tree planting for the decade-long project.