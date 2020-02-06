Nampa to open city pools on Saturday, must have reservation

Swimmers are urged to plan ahead and reserve one of three two-hour time slots available during the day.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa will be opening its swimming pools this Saturday, June 6.

But if you want to go for a swim – you better plan ahead.

The city is implementing new processes to keep the community and employees safe. Patrons will need to make online reservations in advance of visiting the pools.

To allow for adequate physical distancing, a limited number of people will be allowed to swim during three predetermined two-hour time slots: 12:30-2:30 p.m., 2:45-4:45 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Locker room use will be limited, and patrons are encouraged to come ready to swim and leave the same way. The cost is $1.25 for children under 5, $2.50 for ages 6-17 and $3.75 for those 18 or older.



"Our goal is to provide recreational services that will add enjoyment and quality of life opportunities for Nampa families this coming summer. With efforts to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus, our department will implement several modifications to our typical operations process," said Darrin Johnson, Nampa Parks and Recreation Director.



Visit their website for a complete list of guidelines, swim times and more information about Nampa Parks and Recreation facilities and programs.