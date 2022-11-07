City of Nampa installs its Christmas tree

The 45-foot Colorado Spruce was donated by a local resident.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa's Christmas tree was erected in front of the Nampa Train Depot around noon on Monday.

The tree was transported and installed without incident, although the weather was a concern earlier in the day. The installation of the tree was the first step in preparations for Nampa's Christmas Tree Lighting event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26. at 5:15 p.m.

This year, the city's tree was donated by resident Elisabeth Gerichs. It is a 45-feet tall Colorado Spruce with a newly updated LED light system to decorate. The light system was also donated, by Republic Services.

The final Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will include comments from Nampa Mayor Debbie King, entertainment from the Encore Theatre Company and the official lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there for photos in front of the tree.

The day of the tree lighting Nampa has some other events leading up to it taking place downtown. It is in connection with Small Shop Saturday and will have; the Nampa Farmer's Market, Mrs. Claus at the Nampa Public Library and free carriage rides from noon to 1 p.m. for people who have special needs, and 1 to 4 p.m. for the general public. For a list of all events, visit the City of Nampa's website.

Free parking is allowed all day long for the tree lighting event in the downtown garage that is next to the Nampa Public Library.

