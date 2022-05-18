x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City of Nampa begins chip sealing streets

23 road sections and three subdivisions are scheduled to be chip sealed starting on Monday, June 6, if weather permits.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa Street Division will begin the process of chip sealing streets on Monday, June 6, if weather permits.

23 road sections are scheduled to be chip sealed, starting on Midway Road at West Orchard Avenue towards West Karcher Lane, followed by Midway Road at West Karcher Road towards Moss Lane. 

Subdivisions will be the last to be chip sealed. A complete list of roads needing to be chip sealed is listed below.

Once crews have finished chip sealing the roads and subdivisions, they will then begin the process of fog sealing and then finally re-striping the roads. Street Division staff are hoping to have the chipping, fog sealing, paint and thermoplastic applications completed by the end of August.

Chip sealing is a cost-effective pavement maintenance practice that extends the life and durability of roads while providing a better surface for driving. It tends to be one-fourth to one-fifth the cost of a conventional asphalt overlay.  

Reminders for Nampa drivers and residents:

  • The speed in chip zone areas is 20 mph.
  • Please help keep workers safe - be mindful of crews working in chip seal areas.
  • Parking on streets during the chip seal process is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Once signage is removed, street parking may be resumed. Every attempt will be made to notify owners of vehicles parked in the right-of-way prior to towing.

The Street Division website will be updated with work progress and any weather-related delays. For more information or questions, contact 208-565-5262 or email projects@cityofnampa.us.

 

Credit: City of Nampa
City of Nampa Chip Sealing 2022 Map

ARTERIALS

  1. Midway Rd
  2. W Cherry Ln
  3. N Midland Blvd
  4. Moss Ln
  5. N Marketplace Blvd
  6. Middleton Rd
  7. N Merchant Wy
  8. W Sand Hill Dr
  9. W Flamingo Ave
  10. W Karcher Rd
  11. Sundance Rd
  12. Norco Way
  13. Madison Rd
  14. N Franklin Blvd
  15. N Devlin Wy/Fargo Ave
  16. Lone Star Rd
  17. Madison/Fargo/Ave/Elder
  18. Davis Ave
  19. W Orchard Ave
  20. Northside Blvd
  21. N Canyon St
  22. N Yale St
  23. N Broadmore Wy

SUBDIVISIONS

  1. The Ranch
  2. Eaglecrest
  3. Stiehl Falls

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Caldwell's Elevate Academy helps students chart course for careers after high school