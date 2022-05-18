City of Nampa begins chip sealing streets

23 road sections and three subdivisions are scheduled to be chip sealed starting on Monday, June 6, if weather permits.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa Street Division will begin the process of chip sealing streets on Monday, June 6, if weather permits.

23 road sections are scheduled to be chip sealed, starting on Midway Road at West Orchard Avenue towards West Karcher Lane, followed by Midway Road at West Karcher Road towards Moss Lane.

Subdivisions will be the last to be chip sealed. A complete list of roads needing to be chip sealed is listed below.

Once crews have finished chip sealing the roads and subdivisions, they will then begin the process of fog sealing and then finally re-striping the roads. Street Division staff are hoping to have the chipping, fog sealing, paint and thermoplastic applications completed by the end of August.

Chip sealing is a cost-effective pavement maintenance practice that extends the life and durability of roads while providing a better surface for driving. It tends to be one-fourth to one-fifth the cost of a conventional asphalt overlay.

Reminders for Nampa drivers and residents:

The speed in chip zone areas is 20 mph.

Please help keep workers safe - be mindful of crews working in chip seal areas.

Parking on streets during the chip seal process is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Once signage is removed, street parking may be resumed. Every attempt will be made to notify owners of vehicles parked in the right-of-way prior to towing.

The Street Division website will be updated with work progress and any weather-related delays. For more information or questions, contact 208-565-5262 or email projects@cityofnampa.us.

ARTERIALS

Midway Rd W Cherry Ln N Midland Blvd Moss Ln N Marketplace Blvd Middleton Rd N Merchant Wy W Sand Hill Dr W Flamingo Ave W Karcher Rd Sundance Rd Norco Way Madison Rd N Franklin Blvd N Devlin Wy/Fargo Ave Lone Star Rd Madison/Fargo/Ave/Elder Davis Ave W Orchard Ave Northside Blvd N Canyon St N Yale St N Broadmore Wy

SUBDIVISIONS

The Ranch Eaglecrest Stiehl Falls

