City of Meridian holds Rock of Honor Memorial Day tribute

The event featured an address by Mayor Robert Simison, a wreath laying, a rifle salute, the playing of Taps, and the reading of 62 fallen Meridian heroes' names.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian held its Memorial Day tribute at the Rock of Honor, a monument honoring military members from Meridian who have died defending our country during wars past and present.

The event, which was open to the public, featured an address by Meridian Mayor Robert Simison, a wreath laying, a rifle salute, and the playing of Taps. Names of 62 fallen heroes from Meridian, which are engraved on the Rock of Honor, were also read aloud.

"The Rock of Honor is an important tradition in our community." Mayor Simison said, "we gather here two times a year; we gather on Memorial Day to remember those who we've lost, and for Veteran's Day to honor those who have served, and it's just a great attribute to our community, and it's a great way to say thank you and remember the impact that veterans have on our lives."

In closing, Mayor Simison read the Memorial Day Prayer from Helen Steiner Rice:

“They serviced and fought and died so that we might be safe and free. Grant them, O Lord, eternal peace and give them the victory. And in these days of unrest filled with grave uncertainty, let’s not forget the price they paid to keep our country free.”

The ceremony was presented by Meridian's American Legion Post 113, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4000, and the City of Meridian.

The Rock of Honor is located inside Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park at 1900 N. Records Avenue in Meridian.

