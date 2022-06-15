City of Caldwell rolling out new electric scooters

The eco-friendly scooters are intended to replace gas-powered car trips for a variety of daily trips, and can be activated using Bird's free mobile app.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell announced its new pilot program to bring e-scooters to citizens through a partnership with Bird scooters, a leader in environmentally-friendly electric transportation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bird to Caldwell and look forward to offering community members a new, eco-friendly and fun way to get around. Whether going to College of Idaho or downtown Caldwell, residents and visitors will now have a new way to get there," Ofelia Morales, Economic Development Specialist for the City of Caldwell, said. "We expect the arrival of the scooters to bring an economic impact to our city, with riders more likely to shop at local businesses."

Bird's goal is to make cities more livable by reducing car trips, traffic and carbon emissions. The scooters are designed by an in-house team comprised of industry leaders in engineering and vehicle design.

The scooters provide a convenient and socially distanced way for residents without a car to get around, or for those wishing to forgo typical transportation options.

"We applaud the City of Caldwell for their commitment to offering convenient, environmentally friendly and reliable transportation options to residents and visitors," Austin Marshburn, Head of City and University Partnerships at Bird, said.

Bird is offering a 50% discount on scooter rentals for low-income community members, Pell Grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens.

Those qualifying for the discount can sign up by downloading the Bird app and emailing proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

Healthcare workers and emergency personnel will be offered free rides as a way of recognizing and thanking the individuals who work to keep our communities safe. Qualified individuals can email a copy of their medical identification card, name and phone number to together@bird.co.

The official launch date is scheduled for June 30, at the College of Idaho and will start at 2 p.m.

