BOISE, Idaho — Weeks after the City of Boise announced plans to spent $52,000 on facial recognition software at City Hall, the city announced on Friday they won't proceed with the contract for the facial recognition technology.

The city says their employees are their highest priority and after further research into the technology, the city is now concerned about how it has been used in other cities.

Instead of using facial recognition technology, the city says they'll use other tools to keep employees safe.

One such tool is employees using their cell phones to alert security personnel. The City of Boise will also offer additional training to their employees on how to identify and react to different security threats.

The City of Boise says the contract for the facial recognition software was not finalized and no city money was spent on the software.

