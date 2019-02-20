BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, the city of Boise announced it's in the process of purchasing land that would add to a popular reserve in the Boise foothills.

Boise made an agreement with Healthwise to buy about eight acres next to the existing Hillside to Hollow Reserve, which is off of Hill Road

The $435,000 parcel is the first acquisition of land using funds from the 2015 open space and clean water levy.

About $140,000 of the remaining funds from the 2001 foothills levy will also be used.

The land buy still needs to be approved by the Boise City Council, which will consider the purchase at a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 26.

If approved, Boise Parks and Recreation will work with the public to design a trailhead that provides public access.

"Any time we can add to an existing reserve, it's exciting," Boise Mayor Dave Bieter said. "We look forward to increasing access and amenities for recreationalists in the area."