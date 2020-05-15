Treasure Valley cities move to second stage of reopening

Both the cities of Boise and Nampa have released detailed city plans, which include the reopening of parks and government buildings.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is resuming many services and opening more facilities as the city adopts the second stage of a phased reopening.

Restaurants may reopen their dining rooms and businesses such as salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and indoor recreation facilities may resume operations within the city of Boise on Saturday.

Social distancing and sanitation guidelines outlined in the state's Idaho Rebounds plan are requirements in Boise, under public health orders from the city.

Mayor Lauren McLean Thursday afternoon signed the new public health orders after Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that the state will move to Stage Two of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

"I support his cautious approach to how we safely reopen our state and community," McLean said in an open letter to Boise. "It is important that we open slowly so we don't suffer a spike in cases, resulting in shutting things back down. Our economy will rebound more quickly and stay strong for the long term if we are measured in our approach."

Based on the governor's decision, and in consultation with Central District Health, Boise's public health orders require businesses to follow the safety protocols as outlined by the state, and require physical distancing of six feet between people.

Details specific to the City of Boise's stage two plan are posted online now.

"The physical distancing that has been so difficult for us all is working. Central District Health and the State of Idaho have been assessing data about the spread of the (coronavirus), healthcare capacity and our public health system's ability to test, trace and isolate rapidly," McLean said. "We are carefully balancing public health with the reopening of our economy and have been cautiously optimistic we can ease restrictions and move with care toward recovery."

While the order reads that the city will focus on educating residents and businesses on safety protocols, it can be enforced, stating any violations are a misdemeanor and are subject to possible fines or jail time.

Restrictions on public access at the Boise Airport will remain in place -- allowing only travelers, assistance aides and essential workers in the airport's public areas.

Gatherings are limited to ten people or fewer.

Boise Parks and Recreation openings include:

* Dirt trails at the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Bike Park. Pump tracks remain closed.

* Quail Hollow Golf Course and Warm Springs Golf Course. Single-rider cart rentals are available.

• Fenced dog parks: Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, the Military Reserve Dog Park, Morris Hill Dog Park, Mariposa Park Dog Park, and Pine Grove Dog Park.

• Trailhead restrooms and restrooms in Ann Morrison, Quinn's Pond, Esther Simplot, Julia Davis, Kathryn Albertson, Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park and Marianne Williams Park. Restrooms at the Boise Bike Park and Camel's Back Park are also open for use.

• Tennis and pickleball courts.

• Reservations for a City of Boise park shelter or picnic site for dates on or after June 1.

• Ponds at Quinn's and Esther Simplot Park.

• Boise Whitewater Park

The greenbelt and foothills trails are also open, as they have been through the coronavirus pandemic.

The library will begin curbside service. Tech appointments and computer access will be offered by appointment at the downtown library.

E-scooters will again be allowed.

Some city staff are returning to work at City Hall, with physical-distance requirements, face masks, and screenings. The reopening will come in phases across city departments.

The Boise City Council will continue meeting remotely, as will the Planning and Zoning, Design Review, and Historic Preservation commissions. Public testimony will be facilitated.

Business license applications are online only, and fingerprinting is by appointment only.

The City of Boise is posting regular updates in the COVID-19 Resource Center on its website.

City of Nampa update

The City of Nampa also released its city plan on Thursday. While it will not be required, city officials are urging people to wear face masks in public.

"For the health and safety of our staff and the entire community, the City asks customers to only visit our facilities if they are healthy; if customers are feeling sick (experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath), are awaiting COVID-19 test results or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive or awaiting test results, please allow us to assist you remotely," the city said in a press release.

Among the openings are city playgrounds, the Nampa Recreation Center and Nampa City Hall.

City libraries will have limited services, such as curbside pickup. Beginning June 2, the Nampa Public Library anticipates allowing limited access to the lobby from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays to allow for check-outs and reference questions.

The Nampa Senior Center will be open for curbside lunch pickup while other services will resume at a later date.

The city announced that most of its public departments have now been moved to the newly finished Nampa Development Services Center, which is expected to open May 26 once additional safety measures like sneeze guards are added.

Businesses that reopen are asked to follow the safety guidelines provided by the state, such as social distancing.

The City of Nampa also encourages its residents to continue to conduct city business remotely, such as bill pay, when possible.

