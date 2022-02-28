City of Boise asks for feedback on aging outdoor pools

Both South Pool and Lowell Pool were built in 1953, and are in need of significant safety and accessibility updates.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is asking residents to weigh in on what they think the city should do with two outdoor pools that are in need of accessibility updates and repairs.

Both Lowell Pool, next to Lowell Elementary in Boise's North End, and South Pool, located on the Boise Bench next to South Junior High School, have been closed down since 2020.

Site evaluations during the closure revealed numerous issues at both sites, including corroded or leaky pipes, cracked windows, drainage problems, broken sections of concrete, and fences, counters and trench drain covers in need of repair and replacement. In addition, both South Pool and Lowell Pool would "significant" updates to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Both pools were built in 1953, and can be only be accessed from stairs from the locker rooms. The accessibility report also recommended sloped pool entry, handrails, and lower amenities like paper towel dispensers and drinking fountains be installed in order to be compliant with the ADA.

The pools were designed by engineer Wesley Bintz of Lansing, Michigan and built by Jordan and Sons of Boise. Boise officials estimated last year that completing the safety and accessibility upgrades would cost $2.4 million.

"Both of these pools need extensive updates and repairs to safely reopen to the public," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "We recognize the historic significance of these structures and want to hear from community members so we can better understand how residents would like these two recreation facilities to function into the future."

Lowell Pool and South Pool will remain closed as their future is decided.

The survey for residents is available here, and will be open through March 28.

