City of Boise hosting discussions on housing affordability, Rescue Plan money

Boise residents are invited to four events in October, as well as a survey about what the city should do with American Rescue Plan funds.

BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise staff will talk with residents of Idaho's capital city over the coming months to find out more about how the issue of housing affordability personally affects them.

The city's Office of Community Engagement on Thursday announced four events, beginning Thursday, October 7, on City Hall Plaza as part of First Thursday. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Boiseans are invited to stop by the plaza and share ideas and recommendations with city staff on how the city should use American Rescue Plan funds to "support our hardest-hit communities."

Three neighborhood listening sessions - including one virtual session - are also planned with the City of Boise Housing Team:

October 12 at 6 p.m. in Kristin Armstrong Park

October 20 at 1 p.m. - Virtual session

October 27 at 10 a.m. at Library! at Hillcrest

At each session, members of the City of Boise Housing Team ask you to share your insights and perspectives on housing in Boise.

Watch more Local News: