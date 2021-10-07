City of Boise hosting discussions on housing affordability, Rescue Plan money

BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise staff will talk with residents of Idaho's capital city over the coming months to find out more about how the issue of housing affordability personally affects them.
The city's Office of Community Engagement on Thursday announced four events, beginning Thursday, October 7, on City Hall Plaza as part of First Thursday. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Boiseans are invited to stop by the plaza and share ideas and recommendations with city staff on how the city should use American Rescue Plan funds to "support our hardest-hit communities."
An online survey about American Rescue Plan Funds is also live on the City of Boise website.
Three neighborhood listening sessions - including one virtual session - are also planned with the City of Boise Housing Team:
- October 12 at 6 p.m. in Kristin Armstrong Park
- October 20 at 1 p.m. - Virtual session
- October 27 at 10 a.m. at Library! at Hillcrest
At each session, members of the City of Boise Housing Team ask you to share your insights and perspectives on housing in Boise.
