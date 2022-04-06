City of Boise beginning city council district redraw

The proposed Boise Districting Commission would be made up of five people appointed by the mayor from different neighborhoods across the city.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is set to create a districting commission as the city prepares to redraw the map for city council elections.

The proposed Boise Districting Commission would be made up of five people appointed by the mayor from different neighborhoods across the city. The proposal to set up the ordinance will be introduced at the Boise City Council meeting on April 12.

"This commission will set the foundation for our city council elections for years to come, and I'm eager to hear what our residents think about the ordinance," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "Two years ago, staff and council had to quickly assemble districts because of a tight window and a new state law that wasn't clear on process. The steps we're taking now allow us to engage with Boise voters, so we can build an election map that serves them well. That all starts with the Boise Districting Commission."

The Idaho Legislature passed a bill in 2020 requiring cities with populations over 100,000 to create districts for City Council elections. 2021 was the first year that Boise residents selected council members by district.

Members of the public are encouraged to show up and weigh in on the creation of the commission. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall, located at 150 North Capitol Boulevard. To sign up to testify virtually, or for more information, click here.

"The creation of a transparent, citizen-led process for drawing city council districts is our goal in this ordinance," said City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings. "While districts are new to our residents, I hope the Boise Districting Commission creates a structure for those districts to reflect the representation needs of our city."

