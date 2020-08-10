City of Boise breaks ground on new Hillside to Hollow trailhead

The city purchased the 8-acre site off North Harrison Hollow Lane last year.

BOISE, Idaho — Construction is set to get underway on a new and improved trailhead offering permanent public access to the popular Hillside to Hollow Reserve.

Boise city officials, including Mayor Lauren McLean and members of the City Council, joined representatives from various organizations at the site off of North Harrison Hollow Lane for a formal groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

The eight-acre site that will be transformed into a new trailhead was purchased by the city from Healthwise last year. The city used about $435,0000 of foothills levy funds for the purchase.

Officials said the project expands an already popular recreational area.

“Hillside to Hollow Reserve is a wonderful example of community partners coming together to preserve an area for Boiseans to enjoy for generations to come,” McLean said in a statement. “I walked our dog Maya in the area just last week and was reminded how loved this reserve is.

"It’s an incredible place to hike, ride and reap the benefits of outdoor recreation and this new trailhead will improve the experience for all users,” she added.

According to the city, construction of the new trailhead will include the installation of a bathroom, a drinking fountain and dog watering station, bike racks, ADA accessible parking and 25 parking spaces at the site for trail and reserve users.

Landscaping will also be enhanced and some invasive and dying trees will be replaced to improve the long-term health of the site.

The new trailhead is now an official part of the Hillside to Hollow Reserve, which encompasses two other properties - totaling more than 300 acres - off of Hill Road. The city works with the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley to manage the reserve.

Construction of the new trailhead is expected to continue through the winter and into the spring of 2021.

Trail users will still be able to access the seven miles of Ridge to Rivers and Land Trust-managed trails during construction. However, the city warned there could be some "minimal interruptions" to access at the current trailhead off North Harrison Hollow Lane while the new trailhead is completed.

Watch more 'Local News'