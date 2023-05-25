City of Boise offices shut down due to network outages

Due to continued outages within the City of Boise's network, city administrative offices were forced closed on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Network outages shut down the City of Boise's administrative offices Thursday. The city said in a statement that due to continued outages, many departments had to be closed.

City services accessed via the city's network, such as online permitting and the city's website, were deemed inoperable.

Critical services, such as Boise Police, Boise Fire and the Boise Airport were not impacted and have continued providing uninterrupted services throughout the network outages. However, the webpages for some of these departments and services are not functioning.

Updates on the issue can be found on the City of Boise Twitter page.

Some city-operated recreation activities that do not require significant network access remained open.

Open and Operating Services:

Boise Police Department

Boise Fire Department

Boise Airport (BOI)

Boise Zoo

Boise Library (all branches, with delays and limited operations)

Watershed

City-operated golf courses

Outdoor city parks

The City of Boise said that all City Hall offices (City Hall clerk's office as well as the City Hall permitting desk) were closed and that employees were to work remotely.

The city's IT team is working to fix the issue. The cause of the outage was unknown as of 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. However, the statement said that there are no indications that the cause is nefarious.

KTVB will continue to provide updates on the issue as they become available.

Watch more Local News: