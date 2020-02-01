BOISE, Idaho — Classes will take students behind-the-scenes of the Boise Police Department to understand the department's role in the community and commitment to making Boise one of the most livable cities in the country.

The classes have three main objectives. First, to teach citizens about the challenges and rewards that come with working in the Boise Police Department.

Second, to provide insight into police training, an understanding of the various units within the department, and a clarification of the responsibility of officers and civilians.

Lastly, to instruct citizen's about the issues surrounding Boise's public safety and encourage dialogue between the department, the city, and civilians.

Classes will feature presentations from: patrol, neighborhood and community policing, DUI and traffic enforcement, law enforcement stress and critical incident, use of force, opioid education, narcotics and gang units, crime scene investigation, crime lab, domestic violence, victim witness program, mental health program, school resource officers, K-9 demonstrations as well as others.

Selected participants will also get a chance to step out of the classroom and participate in several field experiences.

Officers will take students to the emergency vehicle operations track where ambulance, fire truck and law enforcement drivers are trained on how to drive at high speeds safely and how to control the vehicle seamlessly by weaving in and out of cones as well as performing other drills.

In addition to visiting the Boise police range and training facility, the Ada County Jail, and the Ada County Dispatch facility.

The academy will start on Apr. 1 and finish on May 20.

Classes will be on Wednesday night form 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on two Saturday's May 2, and May 16.

Applicants must meet several requirements:

Be 18 years old or a 2019-2020 high school senior.

Reside or work within the city of Boise

Be free from any recent major or habitual violations of the law

Never been convicted of a felony

Applications are due by Feb. 3, 2020 and should be emailed to bpdcpa@cityofboise.org.

Participants who have been selected will be notified around the beginning of March.

For additional questions or concerns email bpdcpa@cityofboise.org.

