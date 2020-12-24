Treasure Valley churches adjust their Christmas services

Cathedral of the Rockies is still holding a Christmas service tonight, they will stream it online.

BOISE, Idaho — Churches across the Treasure Valley are switching up how they operate on this Christmas Eve.



Cathedral of the Rockies is still holding a Christmas service tonight, but it will not be inside their cathedrals like years past.



Instead, they will stream their service online.



You can find it by going to their YouTube channel or their website.



The church is also offering a drive-up service.



Those who choose can pull up in their car and tune into an FM radio station where the service can then be heard.



Lead pastor Duane Anders tells us they did this to keep people safe while keeping the message of Christmas alive.



“So we can still love, we might have to Zoom, we might have to do a phone call, we might have to love long distance, but we can still extend love to one another and take care of our neighbors," Anders said.

The drive-up service is being offered at the Cathedral of the Rockies Amity Campus. It begins at 7 p.m.



Other local churches are offering in-person services, but some require you to reserve a spot beforehand.