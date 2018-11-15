MERIDIAN — The Village at Meridian kicks off the holiday season Thursday night with its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and the arrival of Santa.

Santa’s arrival and the tree lighting will be from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Come see how Santa magically lights the tree in the middle of Fountain Square.

There will be live music performed by country artist Jake Gill from NBC’s hit show “The Voice.”

Lots of holiday events and festivities are planned for The Village at Meridian.

Santa will be available in his house for pictures through Dec. 24. Times are:

Noon – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Noon – 6 p.m. on Sundays

Santa takes a break every day from 3:30 – 4 p.m. Pet photos with Santa are available on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m.

Santa is offering a few special days for "Silent Santa." December 2 and 9 from 9 – 11 a.m., there is an opportunity for children with special sensitivities and needs to have a quiet visit with Santa. Reservations are required as spots are limited.

December 2

December 9

The ice skating rink in Fountain Square will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 16 and will remain open until Jan. 27. Hours are 3 – 9 p.m. on weekdays, noon – 9 p.m. on Saturdays and noon – 6 p.m. on Sundays. Check the website for more information.

