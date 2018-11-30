MERIDIAN — If you're looking for something festive to do with your family to kick off the holidays, how about this? Christmas in Meridian.

The annual event kicks off Friday night with the Winter Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Watch for delays and road closures beginning at noon Friday and extending through the evening -- including around Main Street and the Interstate 84 Meridian Road exit.

Main Street, including the entire parade route, will be closed by 4 p.m.

The floats will travel from Franklin Road to Main Street and will circle back on 2nd Street, and end at Broadway.

Meridan's Winter Lights Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

Here's what you can expect -- more than 50 floats, marching bands, and even a special appearance from the Grinch.

And to help with the cold, there will be free hot cocoa as well.

When the parade is over, Meridian city officials will light up the city's Christmas tree at Generations Plaza.

