BOISE, Idaho — If you’ve driven along Chinden Boulevard (U.S. 20/26) lately then you know that construction has begun on a project to widen the road from Interstate 84 to Eagle Road.

Over the next few years, the Idaho Transportation Department will be adding more lanes to improve safety and increase capacity as more homes and businesses pop up along the highway.

The public is invited to attend an open house on Dec. 12 to learn about construction plans on ChindenWest Corridor.

Project managers and ITD staff will be available to share information about upcoming construction between Highway 16 and Eagle Road.

The open house will be held in the auxiliary gym at Heritage Middle School from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Construction on Chinden Boulevard will be done in phases and take several years to complete.

Work is already underway between Linder and Ten Mile roads.

ITD spokesman Jake Melder says expect to see more work in the coming months. First, irrigation work happens in the winter and that’s followed by the road widening in the spring and summer months.



Work was scheduled to start in November on a section of Chinden between Locust Grove and Eagle Road but Melder says securing the right of way held up the process. That’s done now and the project is moving forward. Completion is still set for late 2020.

As for the open house, Melder says ITD is committed to providing the public with regular opportunities to stay informed during construction.

“People have fears with construction. What are the impacts? During peak times one lane in each direction will be open,” Melder said.

He says there will be several contractors working along Chinden at different times and the plan is to have them meet monthly with the public to hear their concerns.

“Given the complexity of the corridor, it is important to open up the details of construction,” Melder said.

The ChindenWest Corridor already sees some of the worst drive times in Idaho, and new developments from Eagle to Caldwell will surely invite more traffic to the area.

ITD says the project will address short-term needs while anticipating long-term demands.