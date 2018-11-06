CALDWELL -- A child was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing a bicycle into a pickup truck in Caldwell.

The collision happened at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Blaine Street and 21st Avenue.

Idaho State Police say the bicycle went into the intersection and hit a Dodge Dakota. The child, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

The injured child's age and condition have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 KTVB