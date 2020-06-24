Child playing with matches starts Emmett fire

Two families were able to get out of the house, but the flames caused major damage.

EMMETT, Idaho — The Idaho State Fire Marshal says a child playing with matches started a fire at a multi-family residence in Emmett Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called out to the building just after 10 p.m. Two families were able to get out of the house, but the flames caused major damage.

"This is a good reminder that children, regardless of their age, have a natural curiosity about fire and often times mimic their parents," the fire marshal's office wrote on Facebook. "Have a talk about the dangers of playing with matches or lighters."

Investigators who examined the fire scene after the flames were extinguished were able to undercover evidence that the child had accidentally set the fire.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office also noted that there was not a working fire alarm in the residence. Officials say smoke alarms should be installed in bedrooms, hallways and living spaces, and should be tested regularly to make sure it is functional. Smoke alarms older than ten years should be replaced.

