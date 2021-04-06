New downtown Boise park officially named for Cherie Buckner-Webb

The park, which is located at 11th and Bannock streets, is set to open with an official dedication on Aug. 5.

BOISE, Idaho — A new park currently being constructed in downtown Boise has officially been named in honor of a City of Trees former senator and fifth-generation Idahoan.

Cherie Buckner-Webb Park was unanimously approved in a Tuesday city council meeting.

"It’s an honor to acknowledge Cherie Buckner-Webb's incredible contributions to the City of Boise and the State of Idaho in this way,” said Mayor Lauren McLean.

Amenties will include public art - including artist Matthew Mazzotta’s “Gentle Breeze” design - shaded seating, streetscape improvements, public restrooms, and bike storage. City officials say they hope the park will function as a "destination community space" and place for events.

Buckner-Webb, the first Black woman elected to the Idaho Legislature, served one term as a state representative and four terms as a state senator before retiring in 2020. A business owner and human rights activist, she also served as a founding board member of the Idaho Black History Museum in Boise.

The idea for the new park's name was taken from more than 1,200 citizen submissions gathered during a public engagement process earlier this year.

