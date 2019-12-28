OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — First responders are battling a fire at the US Ecology Site in Owyhee County, near Grandview.

Officials said the fire was started after a chemical reaction happened in a container at the site's landfill but did not state how the chemical reaction was started or what chemicals caused the fire.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said the fire was first called in at 2:37 p.m. and fire crews are still at the scene. EMS is also there but just on standby.

The smoke is not hazardous so there no evacuations in place, according to the sheriff's office.

US Ecology Site officials told KTVB that no one was at the site at the time of the fire.

Several viewers contacted the KTVB newsroom about hearing explosions at the US Ecology Site, but officials can only confirm there is a fire at the site.

A KTVB crew is heading to the scene now.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

