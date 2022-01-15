Cheer on Houstyn, the 6-year-old Idaho cheerleader who's auditioning for America’s Got Talent

Houstyn Rose is a 6-year-old cheerleader from Idaho who just audition for America’s Got Talent

BOISE, Idaho — Meet Houstyn Rose, a 6-year-old cheerleader who has been getting a lot of attention on social media. Pretty soon she might get even more since she auditioned for America’s Got Talent.

“They have 75 seconds to do their routine so it was pretty quick,” said Chelsea, Houstyn’s mother. "but after her audition they took some extra time to talk with her, so you know, we're hopeful that she made it to the next round."

The pint-sized cheerleader got involved in cheering when her big sister wanted to become a cheerleader.

“Houstyn just fell in love with it, she was doing everything on the sidelines, and she was only 4 years old, and the coach saw something in her” Chelsea said.

Her big sister quit after the first practice because she didn’t like it, but Houstyn loved it, and it wasn’t long before she started flying.

“From there she's been loving being in the air,” Chelsea said. “The hardest part for me, was when they first started. She'd be doing backflips into the air and I'd be like 'oh please catch her, please catch her.’”

Houstyn said her goal is to be a famous cheerleader.

She finds out next month if she made it to the next round of America’s Got Talent.

People can follow Houstyn and her cheer journey on her Instagram page.

Watch more Local News: